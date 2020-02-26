Iran confirmed its first two cases of the new coronavirus on Wednesday, the government's spokesman said, shortly after reports that preliminary tests of the two suspected cases had come back positive.

"Holding true to our promise to announce any confirmed cases, a few minutes ago the health minister confirmed the two cases of the new coronavirus in the city of Qom," Ali Rabiei said on Twitter.

The health ministry said earlier that the patients had been put in isolation.

Rabiei did not give the nationality of the two people infected, but some reports suggested that they were Iranian nationals.

The death toll from the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19, in mainland China passed 2,000 on Wednesday although the number of new cases fell for a second day straight, as authorities tightened the already severe containment measures in the worst-hit city of Wuhan.