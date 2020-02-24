Storm Yulia has caused traffic disruption and widespread damage to property in the Czech Republic, with the west of the country particularly affected.

Energy suppliers said Monday that high winds and falling trees left 40,000 homes without electricity. Fire crews answered more than 1,700 calls across the country – mostly to clear roads.

Debris blown onto railway lines also caused many train services to be suspended or delayed.

It comes just two weeks after Storm Chiara resulted in widespread damage in the Czech Republic.