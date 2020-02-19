PKK/YPG terrorists, who surrendered to Turkish security forces in the southern province of Adana, revealed a detailed picture of the terrorist group’s oil trafficking activities in Syria, in partnership with the U.S.

According to the Turkish language daily, Yeni Şafak, the terrorists said the money from the oil extracted at Deir el-Zour, a province under U.S. control, is funding PKK/YPG. The terrorists, who were convinced to surrender by Turkish security forces, also said that to keep the locals silent, a small portion of the money was being distributed among them.

They said the price of each barrel of crude oil varies between $25-$60. The Syrian regime does not control any of the oil wells in Deir el-Zour, where more than 700 oil wells are under the control of the U.S. and the PKK/YPG, the terrorists said.

The terrorists further confessed that some oil wells were being shut down by pouring concrete into them since it was hard for them to keep up with the sale and delivery of that much oil, revealing the great oil wealth of the region. They also stressed that the shut-down wells would automatically open after a while and oil would leak out of them.

In terms of the route of the extracted oil to the U.S., terrorists said that after the locals got their share, oil is transferred first to Iraq through the Derik Semelka border gate and from there, transported to the U.S. by sea from the Port of Basra.

The terrorists said that the millions of dollars gained from the oil trade are put into 12 armed vehicles every four days and transferred to SAT-KOP, the oil selling unit of the YPG in Qamishli.

They also claimed that various European states were also in line to buy oil from the terrorist group. They said authorities from countries including Denmark, Sweden, Egypt and the Netherlands all took samples of PKK/YPG’s oil.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including women and children, over the past 30 years.

The U.S. has primarily partnered with the YPG in northeastern Syria in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group. Turkey strongly opposes the YPG's presence in northern Syria, which has been a major sticking point in strained Turkey-U.S. relations. The U.S. has provided military training and thousands of truckloads of weaponry to the YPG, despite its NATO ally's security concerns.

After announcing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria twice, President Donald Trump has added more complexity to the American military's mission in the region by claiming a right to Syria's oil.

Extending the mission to secure eastern Syria's oilfields happens to fit neatly into the Pentagon's view, supported by some Trump allies in Congress.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in November that the military's oil field mission will also provide the SDF, dominated by the YPG, a source of income.

Esper added that securing the Deir el-Zour oilfields was a legitimate move to block a major source of income for Daesh. A few years ago, the terror group was exploiting the oil to finance its so-called "caliphate," carving out large swaths of Syria and Iraq with an army that has largely been decimated.

Since the U.S. military carried out an air campaign destroying tankers used by Daesh to transport oil for black market sales and damaged many oil facilities, the U.S.-backed YPG terrorists, supported by a small contingent of U.S. troops, have taken control of the oil.