Turkish jets have killed eight PKK terrorists in an operation in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

The terrorists were killed in the Hakurk region, with a senior member of the terror group among them, the ministry said on Twitter.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and base. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carries out cross-border operations in northern Iraq where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases that they use to carry out attacks on Turkey.

Turkish counterterrorism operations intensified after July 2018 and have become routine since the beginning of another extensive campaign, Operation Claw, which was launched on May 27 and aimed to entirely eliminate the presence of the terrorist organization in northern Iraq.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union, have been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.