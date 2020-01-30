The Interior Ministry announced Thursday that a military operation has been launched in Şırnak, in southeastern Turkey.



Operation Kapan-5 Gabar is being carried out by local security forces, including gendarmerie forces and special operations police, involving 780 security personnel on 51 operational teams.



The announcement made it clear that with the decisive support of the locals, the Kapan operations are being executed to eliminate the presence of terrorists in the area.



The series of operations started earlier this month in Mardin. This is the fifth installment of the Kapan operations, aimed to foil terrorist operations in the region and ward off potential attacks.



Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK terrorist group has attempted to establish a strong presence and base. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carries out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which they can carry out attacks on Turkey.



Over the course of its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.