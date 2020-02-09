Three former mayors of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) were injured in a traffic accident in Antalya’s Serik district on Sunday.

In the accident, Mehmet Özhaseki, a local administrations chairman, former mayor of central Kayseri province and former Minister of Environment and Urban Planning, Menderes Türel, a former mayor of the Mediterranean city of Antalya, and Yusuf Ziya Yılmaz, a former mayor of the Black Sea region’s Samsun, were wounded after their vehicle collided with another car.

According to sources, Türel and Yılmaz received ambulatory medical treatment and are doing well. Özhaseki is still receiving medical care.