Turkish police have detained over a dozen foreigners near the country's border with Syria on suspicion of attempting to join the ISIS terrorist group.



Turkey's southeastern Kilis Governorate said on Friday that security forces had intercepted 16 suspects in Elbeyli district.



According to the governorate, 14 of these suspects were foreign nationals.



The suspects went through a medical examination before being handed over to the Foreigners Department of the Provincial Security Directorate, a governorate statement read.



These arrests come two days after 22 suspected ISIS supporters were detained in another operation in the Elbeyli district.



As Turkey carries out airstrikes against ISIS targets in Syria and PKK positions in northern Iraq, causing a remarkable loss for the terrorist organizations, hundreds of people with suspected links to ISIS terrorists have been arrested.



As ISIS poses a threat to the security of the country, Turkey continues to take measures against the terrorist group and foreign fighters who seek to join the organization. At the most recent National Security Council (MGK) meeting held on June 29, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu declared that additional security measures were discussed and they will work toward their implementation.



Turkey has been doing its part to identify and deliver potential foreign fighters seeking to cross the border to Syria to join ISIS, despite little cooperation in intelligence sharing from its Western allies. As part of Turkey's efforts, the police force has tightened security at transfer points such as airports, terminals, bus stations and rental car companies with a special risk analysis system, and a team has been tasked with tracking suspicious foreigners who travel to Turkey for the first time and those who are minors who do not have hotel reservations.



Since the official declaration on Oct.10, 2013, which defined ISIS as a terrorist organization,



Regarding accusations that Turkey's border security is inadequate, the sources said that Turkey shares a 1,300 kilometer border with Iraq and Syria, which is a challenge to control. Nevertheless, sources say that the Turkish Land Forces Command patrols the land border 24 hours a day with drones and reconnaissance aircraft. It has also installed lights on a 270-kilometer stretch of the Syrian border, renewed a 1,210 kilometer patrol route, is digging 363 kilometers of trenches and building 90 kilometers of wire fences, 68 kilometers of embankments and seven kilometers of concrete walls. The sources said that more than 48,000 border crossings were intercepted and 175,000 people were caught since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.