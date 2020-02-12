Whether you are looking to step out of your comfort zone or feel the urge to pump some adrenaline into life, why not consider the "Adventure Tourism and Sports Fair Adventure Turkey," which is set to kick off at the Istanbul Expo Center on Thursday?

The fair, now in its second year, will offer adventure sports enthusiasts the chance to take a peek at the latest water, air and winter sports equipment, as well as bicycle and motorcycle gear and much more.

Attended by representatives from countless manufacturers, businesses, travel agencies, sports clubs, tourism professionals and service providers from across the country, the fair will give adventure lovers an international platform to find all the products and equipment they are looking for in one place until Feb. 16.

The campfires continue to burn this year, too. Held as part of the fair, "Campfire Chats" will bring visitors and experts together over the course of four days, giving attendees the opportunity to ask big names in the sector about all the ins and outs of extreme sports. The event convenes 21 important industry professionals for a series of fascinating talks, with a number of famous names, including Turkish mountaineer and writer Nasuh Mahruki, documentary producer Savaş Karakaş and national mountaineer Doğan Palut.

Uniting the worlds of adventure and extreme sports, the fair will also host many panels and presentations, as well as short film screenings and energy-pumping activities. Tureks International Fairs Co. is organizing the event this year, along with the ATRAX Exhibition.

Last year the fair hosted 13,708 visitors from across 19 countries, acting as a meeting point for adventure lovers seeking everything from off-road vehicles and camping equipment to diving and mountaineering gear.

Although adventure tourism is a rather new concept in the industry, its popularity is gaining ground every day, with a 20-30% growth year-on-year. Thrill seekers spent almost $400 billion for the sake of adventure last year. Turkey is seen as one of the best countries in terms of potential and resources for adventure tourism.