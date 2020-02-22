Amazon Inc. acquired the Turkish data processing firm DataRow, one of the founders confirmed Thursday, making it the first Turkish tech firm to be acquired by Amazon.

Based in San Francisco, DataRow is a sub-organization of Istanbul-based TeamSQL Inc. and works as a data productivity tool that facilitates querying, processing and visualization of data. The acquisition is expected to help Amazon Web Services (AWS) to have better machine learning capabilities within its Cloud data warehouse.

Eren Baydemir, who founded the company with Can Abacıgil in 2017, tweeted on Thursday to confirm the acquisition.

"A new chapter begins for DataRow today. Our team is very excited to join AWS, and we can't wait to see what lies ahead in terms of data analytics," Baydemir tweeted.



No statements were made about the acquisition price.

The company's website also announced the move, saying the firm looks forward to taking its tool to the next level for customers with AWS.

"We're proud to have created an innovative tool that facilitates data exploration and visualization for data analysts in Amazon Redshift, providing users with an easy to use interface to create tables, load data, author queries, perform visual analysis, and collaborate with others to share SQL code, analysis, and results," the announcement read.