A vehicle belonging to the U.S. military has dragged an armored Russian police car off the road in northeastern Syria's Qamishli, a video from Twitter showed late Wednesday.

VIDEO — US military vehicle drags Russian police off the road in Syria's Qamishli https://t.co/IDKUn3GNdP pic.twitter.com/srEVjW6khG — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) February 19, 2020

In the video captured by a local, a series of military vehicles are seen driving on a highway in the town. A U.S. military vehicle approaches the Russian police from behind, dragging it off the road.

The aftermath of the incident remains unknown.

Qamishli is very close to the Turkish border. Control of the town has mainly switched to Bashar Assad forces, while there is also the presence of PKK's Syrian wing YPG terrorists.