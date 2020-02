Turkey's Meryem Iyin won the championship title in Dubai G2 Taekwondo tournament in United Arab Emirates on Friday, defeating her Russian opponent 16-5 in the final fight.



Sharing her happiness on Twitter after the tournament, Iyin dedicated her win to victims of Elazığ earthquake, which killed 41 people in Turkey last week.



She previously won gold medal in Europe G1 tournaments in Serbia's capital Belgrade in October.