Russia suspended its All-Russia Athletic Federation (RUSAF) on Friday after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) recommended it be expelled from international membership amid persistent doping allegations.

The government-ordered suspension is to last until March 1, the federation RUSAF said in a statement. Russia has struggled with far-reaching allegations of performance-enhancing drug use in recent years.



The AIU had recommended this week to the World Athletics ruling body that the RUSAF, suspended since 2015, be expelled, and the process of allowing Russians to compete as neutral athletes suspended.

The AIU stated it was not satisfied with Russia's response to its probe into whereabouts rules violations against high jumper Danil Lysenko, saying, "RUSAF has gone to great lengths to deny any involvement in the matter, blaming others and attacking the process." RUSAF officials are suspected to have been involved in forging documents being sent to the AIU and giving false explanations for why Lysenko was not available for doping tests.