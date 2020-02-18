The second round of Russian-Turkish talks on the tense situation in the Syrian province of Idlib ended Tuesday in Moscow without any statement.

The Russian delegation led by Presidential Envoy for Syria Sergey Vershinin and the Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal tried to find a solution to the latest outbreak of violence in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the two-day closed-door talks in the Russian capital.

In addition to the diplomats, representatives of the military and intelligence services also took part in the consultations.

According to diplomatic sources, the Turkish delegation stressed the need to rapidly reduce the fighting and prevent exacerbation of the humanitarian situation in the region.

Another point on the agenda includes measures that could be taken in Idlib to ensure full implementation of the agreements reached under the Sochi memorandum.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

But more than 1,800 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces since then, flouting both the 2018 cease-fire and a new one that started on Jan. 12.