At least 63 Assad regime soldiers were neutralized in northwestern Syria's Idlib province, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

The Turkish military has been retaliating against Assad regime forces and has been reinforcing its observation posts in Idlib following two attacks by the regime, which left 13 Turkish soldiers and a civilian dead, and 45 others injured.

The military previously sent a convoy of at least 330 military vehicles, the largest of its kind sent to the region in recent times.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday that Turkey will hit all targets it deems a threat, while he reiterated once again that Turkey expects the Assad regime to retreat behind the observation posts by the end of February or face consequences.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has also reiterated Turkey's determination to ensure security in Idlib, noting that the country has alternative plans if all else fails.