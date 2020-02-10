Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay an official visit to Montenegro on Tuesday, according to the country's Foreign Ministry.

"During the visit, all aspects of our bilateral relations, as well as opportunities for further enhancement of cooperation between Turkey and Montenegro, will be elaborated upon and views on EU accession processes of both candidate countries, regional and international issues will be exchanged," the ministry said in a statement Monday.

Turkey, which supports Montenegro's membership to the EU and NATO, was one of the first countries to recognize its independence in the region, which it achieved following a careful policy of ensuring peace and stability.

Turkey considers Montenegro a friendly country, with the states enjoying good bilateral relationship in terms of trade and cultural ties.

In close cooperation with Turkey, Montenegro also acts in solidarity on regional and international platforms. High-level visits and contact between the two countries continue to intensify their relations.