Forces loyal to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar killed at least three civilians, including two children, the U.N.-recognized government in Libya said Wednesday.



Haftar's militia targeted residential areas in southern Tripoli, according to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA).



Four others were injured in the attacks.



Despite the Berlin Conference on Libya on Jan. 19, which called for a permanent cease-fire in the war-torn country, Haftar's forces have continued their attacks.



Since the ouster of late ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys U.N. and international recognition.



Libya's legitimate government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since last April, claiming the lives of more than 1,000 people.



On Jan. 12, the conflicting parties in Libya announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by Turkey and Russia's leaders, but talks for a permanent cease-fire ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow on Jan. 14 without signing the deal.



Haftar agreed at the Berlin Conference on Libya to designate members to a U.N.-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor the implementation of the cease-fire. The decision was a key result of the conference.