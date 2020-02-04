The Turkish president has been telling the international community that renewed attacks in Syria's northwestern Idlib province could prompt a new migrant wave toward Turkey. He's warned that Turkey, which already hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, would not be able to handle a new wave of migrants if attempts by the Syrian regime and Russia to retake opposition-held Idlib sent more people fleeing.
Like other European countries, Germany does not want to experience a similar crisis like the one that happened in 2015, when Berlin had to open its doors to over a million Syrian refugees.