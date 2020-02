The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) deployed troops to strengthen checkpoints in the de-escalation zone in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib late Monday.

According to local sources, two military convoys crossed the border, while one of them moved toward Aleppo to enter Idlib from there.

It is also reported that the number of checkpoints in the region rose from one to 10, while more new posts will be established at various spots across the region.