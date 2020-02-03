Forty-five terrorists have been killed in recent cross-border and domestic counterterrorism operations carried out by the Turkish military against the PKK terrorist organization and its Syrian affiliate YPG.

During the operations, 11 Turkish security forces were killed by terrorists. Turkish security forces detained 112 suspects linked to the PKK terrorist group and its youth organization, of which 63 were arrested, in counterterrorism operations across the country.

The operations were conducted jointly by the Security General Directorate, Gendermarie General Command and National Intelligence Agency (MİT).

The Turkish military also launched Operation Kapan-5 Gabar last week, which is being carried out by local security forces, including gendarmerie forces and special operations police, involving 780 security personnel on 51 operational teams.

The series of operations started earlier in January in southeastern Mardin. This is the fifth installment of the Kapan operation, aimed to foil terrorist operations in the region and ward off potential attacks.