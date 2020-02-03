Turkey's presidency Monday submitted a motion extending Turkish forces' deployment in the Gulf of Aden, Somalia and the Arabian Sea.

The Parliament will debate the motion Tuesday, which would extend the authorization of deployment through Feb. 10, 2021.

Since it was first approved by Parliament in 2008, the motion for deployment has been extended 12 times.

The Gulf of Aden, near Yemen and close to the world's fourth-largest chokepoint for oil transit, the Bab el-Mandab strait, is a strategic energy route for Middle Eastern crude oil.