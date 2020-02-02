In retaliation to the brutal campaign of the Bashar Assad regime and Russia in northwestern Syria's Idlib, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) launched an offensive on the Tadef front south of al-Bab early Saturday.

It was successful in seizing two joint Russian and Assad checkpoints in the Shaala radar base. Many regime forces were killed and several pro-Russian forces were captured alive in Tal Rahhal, local sources said Saturday.

The attack was focused on territory near the city of al-Bab, which has been controlled by Turkey and its Syrian opposition allies since 2017. Pro-regime media made no mention of a new attack. Turkish forces did not take part, opposition sources said.