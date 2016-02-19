Turkish military hit PYD/YPG targets in Syria on Thursday night with artillery rockets positioned in southern Hatay province.



According to reports, the rockets targeting PYD/YPG positions in Syria's Afrin were launched late Thursday and continued to hit the targets on Friday morning.



Turkey pounded PYD/YPG targets near Syria's Azaz on Thursday with T-155 Fırtına howitzers, in retaliation for the terrorist organization's cross-border fire into southern border town Kilis.



Previously, the military shelled YPG targets near the town of Azaz in northern Syria on Feb. 13, under the rules of engagement and in response to two seperate attacks carried out by YPG and Assad forces on a Turkish military base and a police station.



Ankara considers the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its YPG militia to be branches of the PKK which has waged decades-long terrorist attacks against the Turkish state, and is recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S., and the E.U.



Turkey was shaken by the deadly terror bombing that rocked Ankara Wednesday, which claimed the lives of 28 and injured 81.Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu had announced earlier Thursday that that the deadly attack was carried out by a YPG suicide bomber from Syria in collaboration with the PKK terrorist organization.



