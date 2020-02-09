The Pussycat Dolls, which broke up in 2010 and has not performed together since, released last week its first single in 10 years.

The single titled, "React" presents a video clip featuring fire, leather clothes and breathtaking dance scenes in the rain. The song is performed by lead vocalist Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt.

According to The Sun, the group members seem to have accepted the leadership of Scherzinger. "Ultimately, The Pussycat Dolls has a lead singer and that is Nicole," group member Kimberly Wyatt said in an exclusive interview to launch the song.



She expressed her gratefulness in being in the group and said, "We want people to love it and focus on the amazing feat we have done together instead of trying to rip us apart."

On the other hand, Melody Thornton was not included in the new project. Thornton was the only group member who did not participate in the long-awaited performance.