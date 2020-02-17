The Underwater Photography and Filming Association (SUFOD), the only such entity dedicated to underwater photography in Turkey, is currently holding an exhibition in Istanbul to showcase all the fantastic frames its members have managed to capture while discovering the beauty of life under the sea.

From real-life Patricks (starfish) and Nemos (clownfish) to dolphins and bright-colored crustaceans, the photos offer a glimpse into the mostly unexplored life underwater.



Partnering with the Princes' Islands Association for Life with the Sea and Sports Club (ADYSK), SUFOD is hosting a photography exhibition titled "The Princes' Islands and the miracles of the Underwater World" at the Caddebostan Culture Center (CKM) on Istanbul's Anatolian side until Feb. 20. On Tuesday, the association will also hold a signing between 5 and 8 p.m. for the book both entities have worked on.

The association's primary aim is to develop and promote underwater photography and filming. The members of the group describe themselves as photographers first and foremost, rather than underwater divers.



Founded by completely voluntary members and enthusiasts, SUFOD's mission is to help the development of educational programs needed for the continuity of the underwater profession, while creating environmental awareness through social responsibility projects, supporting underwater research and promoting Turkey's seas and inland waters to the world.