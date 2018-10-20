Daily Sabah logo

Turkey bids farewell to renowned photographer Ara Güler

Oct 20, 2018 5:11 pm +03 +03:00

Turkey bids farewell to renowned photographer Ara Güler

Vice President Fuat Oktay speaks at Güler's memorial service at Galatasaray Square.

AK Party Spokesperson Ömer Çelik speaks at Güler's memorial service at Galatasaray Square.

Slide shows and videos of Güler and his work are projected onto the screen at the memorial ceremony.

Turkish photographer Ara Güler's coffin is carried into the Üç Horon Armenian church during his funeral at Galatasaray Square on Istiklal avenue in Istanbul on October 20, 2018.

Güler's coffin is about to be deposited in the grave at the Şişli Armenian cemetery in Istanbul on October 20, 2018.

A priest speaks in front of the grave of Güler at Şişli Armenian cemetery during his funeral at Şişli district in Istanbul on October 20, 2018.

Mourners leave flowers on the grave of Turkish photographer Güler at Şişli Armenian cemetery.

Photo shows an aerial view of the Şişli Armenian cemetery.

Flowers and portraits of late Turkish photographer Ara Güler have been put where he used to stay, at Ara Cafe in Istanbul, on October 19, 2018.

