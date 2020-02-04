A young Syrian man, Adem Metin Türk, came one step closer to his dream of playing on the Turkish national football team after he signed his first professional player contract with Süper Lig club Antalyaspor.

Born in Syria's Hama in 2004, Türk became a Turkish national two years after fleeing his home in 2013 due to the ongoing civil war. Playing for amateur or youth clubs for the past seven years, Türk managed to secure a deal with Antalyaspor after drawing the attention of several Süper Lig clubs.

Training with the first squad these days, Türk said it is a special feeling to train next to big names like Lukas Podolski. "I want to be really successful at Antalyaspor. I don't want to disappoint anyone," he said.

Telling that his long-term plan is to be picked for the national team, Türk said he has already played on the national team's youth branches before.

"I want to be selected for the Turkish national team. It's wonderful to play for national teams. They have the best of everything," he said.