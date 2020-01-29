Lingering at the bottom of the Bundesliga, Fortuna Duesseldorf on Wednesday sacked Friedhelm Funkel just a day after he received a coach of the year award.



On Tuesday, Fortuna tweeted "congratulations" to Funkel to applaud him for the accolade from the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.



However, the 66-year-old was sacked less than 24 hours later in the wake of Sunday's 3-0 loss to mid-table Leverkusen – their 12th defeat in 19 league games.



"We scored just 18 goals this season; statistically we are the weakest team in attack, and one of the weakest in defense, in the Bundesliga," said sports director Lutz Pfannenstiel.



"As a result, we no longer believe we can stay up if things stay as they are. We had to react."



Duesseldorf is three points from safety and in a bid to avoid relegation, former Manchester City striker Uwe Roesler, who last coached Swedish side Malmo, has been appointed as head coach.



The 51-year-old, who played for City in the 1990s, will take the reins of the club ahead of Saturday's home game against Eintracht Frankfurt.