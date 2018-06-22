The June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections will have a highly consequential effect on the running of the country with the introduction of the executive presidency and all that it entails. After this Sunday's election, the way the country has been run since its establishment in 1923 will change and many positions that were created over the years will no longer be in existence. The previous head of the executive in the parliamentary system, the prime minister, will no longer exist. The head of the executive will now be the president. For example, the National Intelligence Agency (MİT) or the Office of the Chief of General Staff, both of which used to be an undersecretary, will now be categorized as agencies.