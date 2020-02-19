The Ministry of Education on Wednesday unveiled a new counseling program for schools that aims to provide guidance to students from kindergarten to their graduation on various issues, from career planning to emotional development.

In an attempt to overhaul the counseling procedures at school, the ministry introduced the "class counseling program" which will be implemented next year.

According to the ministry, the program's main goal is to start the counseling process as early as possible – in kindergarten – to help the students through various stages of their lives. As students grow older, the program will offer guidance on different topics, from helping them adapt to school when they first become students, to teaching them how to deal with various new emotions they experience as they grow older.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Education Minister Ziya Selçuk said the program came to fruition after years of research and development, adding that the program has three main branches.

The academic branch of the program will help students achieve success in their education, assisting them in adapting to school life and teaching them how to handle their responsibilities at school.

The career development branch will help students decide on their future professions and chose the right paths in their educational life to achieve their dream careers. Counselors will inform students about possible departments in universities and the branches they should study in high school, depending on the career goals of each student.

Finally, the social-emotional development branch of the program will offer counseling on subjects such as social adaptation and coping with emotions as students reach puberty. It will also help students develop communication skills and will mentor them on how to improve their self-confidence.

"We will begin implementing this program in 2020-21, which will help our students on multiple issues. With the program, our students will receive help not only in their academic processes but also in honing their personalities," he said.

Selçuk said the number of counselors at schools will be increased in order to fully realize the potential of the program.