The Presidency of Turks Abroad and Related Communities Presidency (YTB) and state-run Anadolu Agency will next month organize a two-week-long media training program for journalists from South Asian countries.



The South Asia Media Training Program (SAMED) in Istanbul will also support experience-sharing between Turkey and the regional countries in the field of media.

The program is scheduled for March 15-28 and will be conducted by experienced journalists from Anadolu Agency (AA). It will include sessions on social media and internet journalism, agenda and source in journalism, data journalism, crisis journalism, interview techniques and photography, as well as video production and editing.

The program will include a combination of theoretical and practical courses and visits to partner organizations in Turkey for a better understanding of the media landscape. The program will allow strengthening cultural interaction with different events and city tours, as well as various seminars and courses.

Candidates from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and diaspora members of these countries who wish to participate in the training program can fill out the application form accessible at www.ytb.gov.tr, as well as submit a short video explaining themselves and their reasons for applying for the program.



Applicants must send their CVs to asiapacific@ytb.gov.tr before Feb. 13, 2020.