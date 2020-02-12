Turkey generated nearly $12.5 billion from international wheat trade over the last 17 years, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said Wednesday.

While Turkey imported 63.7 million tons of wheat worth $17.5 billion between 2002 and 2019, the country exported 75.7 million tons of wheat and wheat products, like flour, pasta and biscuits, worth $29.9 billion, Pakdemirli said in a statement.

This means, he said, that Ankara generated an income of nearly $12.5 billion from wheat trade over 17 years. "Turkey is self-sufficient in wheat, producing 20 million tons and consuming of 18.5 million tons annually," he added.

Surplus wheat is exported by Turkey, which is the world's top flour, semolina and cracked wheat exporter and second-biggest pasta exporter. Pakdemirli added that Turkey supports its farmers in boosting agricultural output.