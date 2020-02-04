Turkey continues to be a major gateway for companies interested in trading with the Eastern Europe and Central Asian Network (EECAN) region, a top business leader said Tuesday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Chris Gaunt, chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce in Turkey, said, "Because Turkish companies already have strong business relations with Central Asia, North Africa, the Middle East and Russia, we see that as a distinct advantage to strengthen our trade and attract more investment."

The EECAN region comprises of 14 countries including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

Gaunt lauded efforts of the Turkish government to ensure a seamless transition post-Brexit.

"We want to maintain the current agreement with Turkey, and where possible we would like to improve it," he said.

He added that they are interested in a "long-term commitment" with Turkey.

"You can't go there, make dollars and leave," Gaunt said.