The Foreign Economic Relations Board's Turkey-Africa Business Council will gather at Erciyes Ski Center, located in the central Turkish province of Kayseri.

Nearly 40 chairmen and 17 ambassadors from African countries will participate in the meeting that is set to be held on Feb. 8-9, the coordinating chairwoman of the council told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Reminding that Turkey announced 2020 as the year of Africa, Berna Gözbaşı noted the trade between Turkey and African countries was set to expand.

The African continent has been exploited by several countries, but Turkey's trade plan is based on a win-win policy, she stressed.

Referring to the gathering this weekend, she said that these kinds of meetings are important for evaluating the African market.

"We know how important the African market is, and how much they need trading partners," Gözbaşı added.

Erciyes Ski Center, which meets international standards especially after an investment of 350 million euros, has become one of the must-see places of Turkey in the winter season.

Mount Erciyes, which is located near Cappadocia and has easy-to-access areas and a budget-friendly policy, is attracting more and more visitors.

The Turkey-Africa Business Council includes sub-councils for 45 African countries.