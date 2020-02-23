Turkey welcomed a deal between the government of South Sudan and the opposition which reached a consensus and formed a transitional government on Saturday.

"We welcome that the government and the opposition, which is a party to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, reached a consensus and formed the Transitional Government in South Sudan today (Feb. 22)," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We hope that the Transitional Government will immediately take the necessary steps to establish lasting peace in the country, as well as the tranquility and stability that the people of South Sudan deserve," it added.

South Sudan slid into crisis in December 2013 when Salva Kiir sacked Rick Machar as vice president on suspicion of plotting a coup, followed by a protracted civil war that claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced 4 million people to flee their homes.

The formation of the coalition government and subsequent full implementation of the peace accord is widely hoped to end the suffering of the people of South Sudan, a young nation that has faced years of conflict.

The parties have been trying to agree on a number of issues, including the number of states and boundaries plus a security arrangement, but the president finally decided to return the country to a system of 10 states – rather than the current 32 – for the sake of peace.