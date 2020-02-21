A Daily Sabah columnist, former European Parliament (EP) deputy Ozan Ceyhun was appointed on Friday as the ambassador of Turkey in Austria.

The ambassador was born in the southern province of Adana and grew up in Istanbul. After attending the German language and literature department of Istanbul University, he went to Germany in 1982 where he acquired a degree in Pedagogy.

In 1986, he joined the Greens Party (die Grünen), on behalf of which he worked at the European Parliament.

Ceyhun later joined the Social Democrat Party (SPD), became a member of the interior committee in the European Parliament, the coordinator of the SPD group for the interior committee, the deputy member of the budget committee and a member of the EU-Turkey joint parliamentary delegation.

He most recently worked in the Hessian state representation in Brussels.