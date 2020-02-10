Libya's U.N.-recognized government thanked Turkey on Sunday for its stance on Libyan issues.

Speaking at a joint military commission representing Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) and eastern Libyan forces in Geneva, Mohammed Ammari Zayed, a member of the Presidential Council, thanked Turkish ambassador to Libya Serhat Aksen for the country's support to Libya and its noble stance in helping protect civilians, the capital and government institutions.

Aksen stressed that Turkey cooperates with the GNA "in order to maintain the cease-fire in line with its requests and achieve peace and stability in the country."

In early April last year, forces loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar launched a campaign to capture Tripoli from the GNA.

Clashes between the two sides since then have left more than 1,000 people dead and about 5,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organization.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.

The oil-rich country has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, with which Haftar is affiliated, and the Tripoli-based GNA, which enjoys U.N. recognition.