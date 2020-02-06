The Syrian regime and its supporters, Russia and Iran, continue to attack innocent civilians in Idlib. Syria's blood-shedding dictator Bashar Assad continues to slaughter his own citizens in Idlib, irrespective of any international decision. Unfortunately, Russia continues to provide all kinds of support to his dirty war and attacks in order to avoid losing the Syrian regime, which bows down to itself. The fact that Russia does not want to lose Syria as a base in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean also encourages the Syrian regime. It refuses to comply with the cease-fire resolution in order to dominate a wider area in Syria and thus to have greater say in talks.

Dictator Assad, who has been slaughtering his own citizens for years, is now trying to seize all opportunities to capture Idlib at any cost. Only Turkey is taking the side of the civilian population the regime is attacking. If it were not for Turkey, perhaps all the people living in Idlib, including the women or children, would have already been massacred. The uniformed killers of the Syrian regime are attacking everyone. In particular, they hit hospitals, ambulances carrying the wounded and first aid tents. A large number of asylum seekers are fleeing Idlib toward Turkey every day to escape from a total assault by warplanes, helicopters, tanks, howitzers and firebombs.

Instead of moving into regime-held territory, asylum seekers fleeing the uniformed killers of the Syrian regime are taking refuge in areas Turkey has liberated from terrorists and turned into a safe zone. They are trying to live under the protection of Turkey.

Turkey protects asylum seekers from attacks by Daesh, the PKK and YPG terrorist organizations as well as the Syrian regime. However, life in winter conditions for asylum seekers is, of course, not easy. Turkey is mobilizing all its facilities to ensure that asylum seekers live in better conditions in the safe zone. By building homes in safe zones and providing the people living in these zones with all the services they need, Turkey and its organizations are enabling these displaced people to stay in Syria for a long time without leaving their home country.

That is why the Syrian regime is very uncomfortable with Turkey, which is protecting the Syrian citizens it is bombing.

As a result of the agreements Turkey has made with Russia, Iran and the U.S. on different regions, Turkey is undertaking joint patrols with both U.S. and Russian forces, while also trying to provide protection for the Syrian people with a dozen observation points – which are, of course, a big problem for the Syrian regime.

Finally, eight Turkish soldiers were killed as a result of an artillery attack by the Syrian regime.

Turkey immediately used its right of self-defense to give the appropriate response to the uniformed killers of the Syrian regime. Numerous targets belonging to the Syrian regime were destroyed and numerous uniformed killers of the Syrian regime were also neutralized. Turkey rightfully criticized Russia for failing to prevent the Syrian regime's attack on soldiers of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK). This is due to the pursuant agreements made that Turkey should report to Russia all of its military actions in order to prevent the different military forces from making mistakes. Although Russia claims to have had no knowledge of the Syrian regime's attack, no one in the Turkish public believes that.

Turkey has now decided to become even stronger on the ground by bolstering its military forces in Idlib. It has also warned Russia to step aside.

Turkey, a member of NATO, upholds EU values in Syria, especially in Idlib, and defends them alone. Turkey has only these goals: to protect Syria's territorial integrity, to ensure the re-establishment of a democratic regime and to ensure that all Syrian citizens enjoy democracy and live in peace and tranquility in their own country.

Thanks to Turkey, the EU has been able to breathe a sigh of relief about asylum seekers so far. However, if the EU continues to be a mere spectator to the latest developments in Syria, including the massacre in Idlib, and continues to leave Turkey with nothing more than its so-called support, it will be very difficult to keep asylum seekers in Syria and Turkey alone.

It is essential that the EU urgently provides financial assistance to asylum seekers trying to live in safe zones. It also needs to carry out the aid it has promised to date for asylum seekers living in Turkey.

EU leaders should also show that they support Turkey's fight for humanity against the Syrian regime more openly and decisively. The EU's resolute support for Turkey would be an effective message for both Russia and the Syrian regime. This would prevent more bloodshed in Idlib and keep asylum seekers from leaving Syria.

It is urgently necessary for the EU to take an active position alongside Turkey before losing any more time. Turkey is making enough sacrifices for the EU. Now it is the EU's turn.