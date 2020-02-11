South Korean director Bong Joon-ho made history after his film "Parasite" picked up four awards, including Best Picture, at this year's Oscars. It was the first foreign-language film to ever win the Best Picture award.

Riding on the success, Bong Joon-ho has reached a deal with American director Adam McKay and HBO to make a TV adaptation of the movie.

"It will be like a six-hour extended version of the film," the director said, adding that he wanted to bring out the ideas he could not include in the movie.

Meanwhile, reports linked actor Mark Ruffalo with the series as one of its lead actors.

News site Collider claimed Bong Joon-ho contacted Ruffalo, who was positive about the offer.

However, it is still unclear who else might accompany Ruffalo or when the series might be released.