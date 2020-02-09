Hey, movie fans, who do you think will win an Oscar tonight? The big day has finally arrived. Soon, the winners will be announced at the Oscars 2020 ceremony. We, as Daily Sabah, have predicted the victors with a ballot. Here are the stars and movies that we expect to win.

Our team picked "Joker" as the Best Picture with the majority of the votes. However, Sam Mendes' "1917" followed as our second choice. The team was divided over the Oscar for Best Director. Half of us think Mendes will bring the golden statue home, while the other half predicted the win would go to Todd Philips for "Joker."

The only prize that our team agrees on is the Oscar for Actor in a Leading Role. Nearly all of our staff voted for Joaquin Phoenix. The voters were torn between two choices for Actress in a Leading Role: Scarlett Johansson and Renee Zellweger.

The team chose Brad Pitt for the Actor in a Supporting Role and Margot Robbie for the Actress in a Supporting Role. Their favorite for International Feature Film was "Parasite."

As for me, I do not think "Joker" will win for Best Picture or Best Director. However, Phoenix is sure to be the actor of the year once more. "1917" will likely win Best Picture and bring the Oscar for Best Director to Mendes. Personally, "Parasite" is my favorite film of the year. The fact that this movie seems like a slice of real life is what makes it good. I also want to point out that its director, Bong Joon-ho, made groundbreaking history at the Cannes Film Festival by being the first Korean director in the festival's history to win the Palme d'Or. Nevertheless, it seems as if it will be chosen as Best International Feature. I agree that Brad Pitt will be named Best Supporting Actor, and I vote for Johansson for Best Supporting Actress. I am also with the second group that chose Zellweger as Best Actress. May the best contestants win!