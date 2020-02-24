Turkey's manufacturing industry achieved a capacity utilization rate (CUR) of 76% in February, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said on Monday.

The figure marks a rise of 0.5% points from last month, according to the results of a business tendency survey conducted by the bank of local units operating in the manufacturing industry, the bank said.

Nearly 1,800 companies responded to the survey this month. Among the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was 76.4% for investment goods, while durable consumer goods posted their lowest rate with 70.9%.

Among more than 20 sectors, the highest CUR was posted by manufacturers of wearing apparel at 84.9%. February's lowest capacity usage was seen in manufacturers of beverages at 59%.