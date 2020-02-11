The world's biggest event of the early and post-early stage equity and capital markets, the World Congress of Angel Investors 2020 (WBAF 2020), will take place in Istanbul on Feb. 17-18, with hundreds of participants from 92 countries.

The event will host 132 international speakers on 24 panels, including angel investors, venture capitalists, policymakers, entrepreneurs and business leaders from around the globe.

WBAF 2020 provides an established platform for executives of private equity funds, wealth management institutions, family offices, banks, stock exchanges, science and technology parks, incubation centers, acceleration centers, investment promotion agencies, economic development boards, chambers of commerce and industries, municipalities, innovation agents and industry bodies to further develop global networks.

The two-day event will have seven important summits running concurrently and will host more than 1,500 delegates from around the world.

This year's edition also offers an invaluable opportunity to 100 selected start-up and scale-up companies to pitch their businesses and secure investments.