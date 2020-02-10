The proportion of women in managerial positions in Turkey reached 16.3% in 2018, up from 14.4% in 2012, according to 2010-2018 Sustainable Development Indicators announced by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Monday.

Within the framework of the "2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," adopted at the Sustainable Development Summit of United Nations, which was held on Sept. 25, 2015, 17 main goals and 169 targets were determined. In order to monitor achieving the sustainable development goals and targets, an indicator set consisting of 232 global indicators were constituted.

The data revealed by the statistical body revealed significant improvements in Turkey's sustainable development goals, including an increase in the number of women holding senior positions.

It showed that, according to the general parliamentary election results of 2018, the proportion of seats held by women in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) has increased to 17.3%. According to the results of parliamentary elections of Nov. 1, 2015, this proportion was 14.7%.

Among others, the indicators showed that the at-risk of poverty rate according to the poverty threshold set at 50% of median equalized household disposable income dropped to 13.9% in 2018, a 3% decrease compared with 16.9% in 2010.

While the at-risk-of-poverty-rate for individuals under 15 years of age was 24.8% in 2010, this rate was realized as 21.6% in 2018. The poverty rate for the population in the 15-24 age group was 18.5% in 2010 and decreased to 16.1% in 2018.

While the unemployment rate for men was 9.5%, it was 13.9% for women in 2018. The highest unemployment rate in the same year was 22% for the 20-24 age group.

Average hourly gross wage was estimated as TL 20.7 in 2018. This value was TL 20.9 for men and TL 20.3 for women.

While the proportion of youth (aged 15-24 years) neither in employment nor in education or training was 32.3% in 2010, it was 24.5% in 2018. This rate was 15.6% for men and 33.6% for women in 2018.

On the other hand, the research and development (R&D) expenditure as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP) was 0.8% in 2010. This rate increased to 1.03% in 2018. While the number of researchers per million inhabitants was 880 in 2010, this number was realized as 1,551 in 2018.

While the value-addition by the manufacturing sector as a proportion of GDP was 15.1% in 2010, it was 19% with a 3.9% increase in 2018. Manufacturing employment as a proportion of total employment was 18.7% in 2010 and 18.2% in 2018.

While the share of micro-scale enterprises in total manufacturing industry value added was 7.8% in 2010, this share was realized as 4.9% in 2018.

Also, net schooling ratio of age 5 was realized as 75.2% and increased by 8% in 2018 compared with 67.2% in 2015. Early child development index for children aged 3-4 years was calculated as 73.7% in 2018. The index value was 78% for girls and 69.8% for boys.

In 2018, 64% of primary school teachers were women. While the share of female teachers in total was 58.3% for lower secondary school, it was 50.8% for upper secondary education.

On the other hand, while the share of the population using safely managed drinking water services was 98.3% in 2010, it reached 98.6% in 2018. The proportion of wastewater safely treated was 72.8% in 2010 and reached 80.9% with an 8.1% increase in 2018.

While the share of households that have natural gas subscriptions was 51.0% in 2014, this share went up to 63.5% in 2018. The share of the population with access to electricity has been 100% since 2010.