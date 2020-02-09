Total savings deposits in Turkey climbed 25.4% year-on-year in 2019, with per capita savings increasing to TL 17,394.

Overall savings increased to TL 1.4 trillion over the last year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) and Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK). Savings per capita came to nearly TL 14,000 in 2018.

Istanbul, which hosts more than 15 million people, the country's most populous city led the way with an average per capita savings of TL 39,611 which was TL 32,538 the year before.

The metropolitan was followed by Muğla with TL 25,560, Ankara with TL 25,134, İzmir with TL 22,712 and Antalya with TL 19,846. Thus, per capita savings in five provinces remained higher than the national average.

Per capita savings in 38 other provinces, including Yalova, Uşak, Denizli, Aydın, Edirne, Balıkesir, Eskişehir, Trabzon, Kırklareli, Bursa, Nevşehir, Zonguldak, Isparta, Çanakkale, Mersin, Kırşehir, Aksaray, Adana, Kocaeli, Tekirdağ, Burdur, Bartın, Hatay, Erzincan, Karaman, Kayseri, Karabük, Bolu, Giresun, Rize, Manisa and Sinop also exceeded TL 10,000.

Muş became where the savings per capita increased the most last year. While the amount was TL 1,623 in 2018, this figure increased by 51.2% in 2019, reaching TL 2,454.

Some 42.5% of total savings deposits in Turkey were accumulated in Istanbul. The city collected TL 614.7 billion in savings deposits in 2019, quadruple that of the capital Ankara.