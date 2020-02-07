Turkey's presidential investment office has named Burak Dağlıoğlu as its new head, according to the official gazette on Friday.

Dağlıoğlu, 35, served at the investment office for 10 years and also was vice president since July 2018. He completed his bachelor's degree in economics at Istanbul's Boğaziçi University in 2009 before going on to finish a master's in finance at the IE Business School in Madrid in 2019.

His predecessor, Arda Ermut, will keep his position as the executive committee member at Turkish Airlines and deputy chairman of Turkey Basketball Federation along with board member of the Turkey Wealth Fund.

Founded in 2006, Turkey's investment office aims to promote investment opportunities in the country to the global business community.