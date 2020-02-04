The seventh international CNR Book Fair will be held at CNR Expo Istanbul Fair Center from Feb. 8-16.

It has been organized by Pozitif fair organization company, one of the subsidiaries of CNR Holding with the support of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB).

More than 350 events such as interviews, seminars, panels and exhibitions await bibliophiles at the fair. More than 300 local and foreign publishing houses and 550 brands are likely to attend the event.

At the CNR Book Fair, one of the most important cultural events in Istanbul and its region, visitors will have the opportunity to meet more than 600 authors in autograph sessions.

The theme of this year's fair is "Explore." Books of various genres will be available at a discount of up to 70%.The fair, which will host book enthusiasts on an area of 15,000 square meters, is expected to attract more than 500,000 people in nine days.