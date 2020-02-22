Assad regime forces deliberately shot elderly civilians in the war-ravaged northwestern Syria, a Telegraph article with leaked recordings showed on Friday.





The regime has countless times faced serious accusations with regards to targeting civilians.

According to the leaks, Assad regime's army this time opened fire on a group of old women.

"Women are driving a car! Their car is stuck in the mud and they're headed to a battlefield?!" a soldier says. "At least of them appears uncomfortable of shooting the seemingly elderly woman," the narrator tells in Telegraph's exclusive video.

"Right, right, but there are women... There are women," the rather uncomfortable soldier says, to no avail.

"I'm watching them, come on, I'm firing now," another Assad regime soldier responds amid sounds of bullets being fired.