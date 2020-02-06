The Affordable Art Fair, which is held in different cities around the world every year, is hosting Turkish artists on its first stop this year in the Italian city of Milan. The fair kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday, and features works by 11 Turkish artists.

One of the most prestigious art events in the U.S. and Europe, the Affordable Art Fair has included Turkish artists for the second time under the direction of Association des Artistes Contemporains de Turquie a Paris (Association of Contemporary Turkish Artists in Paris), established in 2015. This year, works by 11 Turks – Arzum Onan, Burcu Yavuz, Canan Ünal, Deniz Say, Elif Özal Danışman, Gonca Kopuz, Licia Fusai, Seda Eyüboğlu, Senem Erseven, Seval Özcan and Tuncay Topçu – are on display.

The founder and president of the association, Nazan Aktan said: "We, as the foundation, aim to introduce Turkey and Turkish artists in all of the European cities, particularly in France. We organize exhibitions and events for this purpose. We believe that intercultural learning and sharing experience and knowledge will contribute to clearing our feelings of prejudice and discrimination, building friendships for the future and developing existing friendships."

Noting that the Affordable Art Fair is an important chance for Turkish artists to gain notoriety, Aktan continued: "We work to take a place in the projects that suit the culture-art politics and new trends applied in the world. We last attended the Art Basel Miami SCOPE Art Show. This is followed by the Affordable Art Fair now. We will also attend two other fairs in New York."

The works by Turkish artists will be exhibited at the M5 booth at the fair.