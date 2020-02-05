The Hungarian Cultural Center in Istanbul's Kağıthane district began hosting the open group exhibition "Parallel Realities," curated by Andrea Kovács, on Feb. 6. Playing with our perception of reality and allowing us to look at our environment and nature from a different perspective, the group exhibition can be visited until April 9.

"Parallel Realities" allows us to rediscover our approaches to creative data processing and the interactive use of technological devices and materials that provide alternative platforms to social networks while focusing on expanding the range of insights into nature.



While exploring natural and historic facts, information and interactions through installations of various media and materials, intuitive or learned sensory experiences, the exhibition invites us to discover new connections between space, time, imagination, design, surfaces and points.

The parallel definitions brought together by individual approaches to reality are revealed by different genres from fine arts to media art, glass and jewelry design and the joined, printed, mirrored or augmented impressions of artists' imaginations in the show.

As part of the exhibition, a workshop titled "Go Green" will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7. At the workshop, the textile design students of Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design (MOME) will interactively use natural materials and processes and poetic forms to build sensors and develop adaptable and responsive surfaces to produce music from plants. Applications for the workshop, which is limited to 12 participants, can be submitted on the center's website.